Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader denies YSRCP MP’s charge

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA August 04, 2022 22:08 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 22:08 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Chintakayala Vijay has denied the allegation levelled against him by YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Mr. Vijay said that the MP’s allegation that it was he who was responsible for the obscene video going viral was baseless.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Addressing the media in New Delhi, the MP has held me responsible. He should clarify how I am connected with the release of the video clip,” the TDP leader said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...