Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader denies YSRCP MP’s charge

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Chintakayala Vijay has denied the allegation levelled against him by YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Mr. Vijay said that the MP’s allegation that it was he who was responsible for the obscene video going viral was baseless.

“Addressing the media in New Delhi, the MP has held me responsible. He should clarify how I am connected with the release of the video clip,” the TDP leader said.


Aug 4, 2022

