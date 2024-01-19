ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leader demands suspension of Tirupati MP

January 19, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, on Friday, demanded that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Tirupati MP M. Gurumurthy be dismissed following the revelation of ‘fake Epic Cards’ in the Tirupati parliamentary constituency, as well as the suspension of Annamayya Collector P.S. Girisha.

Speaking to the media at Piler, the TDP leader said that the Chief Election Commission took the right action against Mr. Girisha for his involvement in the creation of fake cards in coordination with YSRCP leaders.

Alleging that Minister for Energy P. Ramachandra Reddy and his son P. Mithun Reddy had won with fake votes from the Punganur assembly and Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituencies, Mr. Reddy said that the Election Commission should restrict them from contesting in elections again.

