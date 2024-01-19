GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP leader demands suspension of Tirupati MP

January 19, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, on Friday, demanded that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Tirupati MP M. Gurumurthy be dismissed following the revelation of ‘fake Epic Cards’ in the Tirupati parliamentary constituency, as well as the suspension of Annamayya Collector P.S. Girisha.

Speaking to the media at Piler, the TDP leader said that the Chief Election Commission took the right action against Mr. Girisha for his involvement in the creation of fake cards in coordination with YSRCP leaders.

Alleging that Minister for Energy P. Ramachandra Reddy and his son P. Mithun Reddy had won with fake votes from the Punganur assembly and Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituencies, Mr. Reddy said that the Election Commission should restrict them from contesting in elections again.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.