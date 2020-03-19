TDP leader demands resignation of Jagan

Somisetty Venkateswarlu addressing the media in Kurnool on Wednesday.

Kurnool

19 March 2020 09:20 IST

The district TDP president Somisetty Venkateswarlu demanded resignation of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy from his Chief Ministerial post due to the Supreme Court ruling in the matter related to postponement of local body elections. “Even the apex court sided with the Election Commissioner, and the CM must take responsibility for the matter,” he added.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Venkateswarlu claimed that the mistakes of the CM are piling up. He said Mr. Jagan is inexperienced and hence, he is faltering at every step.

Deploring the CM for his comments on COVID-19, he said: “While on one hand, the entire world is worried about the intensity of the disease, on the other, the CM is talking about tackling the disease with paracetamol and bleaching powder. We don’t even know what the government is doing to combat the disease,” he said.

Condemning CM’s statements on Election Commissioner (EC), Mr. Venkateswarlu said: “The EC took the decision to postpone the local body elections for six months keeping in view the threat posed by coronavirus. Mr. Jagan lacks awareness on the matter, and has criticised the EC only as part of his attack on former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.”