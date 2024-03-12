ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leader D. Raja Reddy ‘beaten to death’

March 12, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

D. Raja Reddy (55), a local leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was allegedly beaten to death in his poultry farm at Burakayalakota village in Molakalacheruvu mandal of Annamayya district, on Monday night.

The body was found in a pool of blood by his daughter and son-in-law who returned to the farm on Tuesday night. Molakalacheruvu Circle Inspector T. Madhu said that the duo had gone out for some work after helping Mr. Reddy unload the chicks, but found him dead upon returning within twenty minutes.

Police registered a case and shifted the body for postmortem.

