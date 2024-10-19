ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leader attacked with sticks, iron rods in Kadapa

Published - October 19, 2024 07:37 pm IST - KADAPA

Sivakonda Reddy was rushed to hospital with severe injuries, and was later declared out of danger

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party’s city president of Kadapa, Sanapu Reddy Sivakonda Reddy, was attacked by unidentified persons with sticks and iron rods, resulting in severe injuries to him. The police said the incident took place at the Apsara Circle in the city early on Saturday (October 19, 2024) morning, when he was on his way home on a scooter. He was rushed to the Government Hospital here and was declared ‘out of danger’.

The urban police rushed to the spot and pressed the clues team into action. The motive behind the attack and the identities of the assailants were unknown.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a batch of youth had fled the scene on two-wheelers after indulging in the attack around 6.30 am. The locals rushed to the rescue of Mr. Reddy on hearing his cries for help.

Several leaders of the TDP, BJP, and the JSP rushed to the hospital and called on Mr Reddy.

TDP leaders called for a comprehensive investigation into the assault, expressing suspicions that it might be linked to individuals who opposed his political advancement.

Mr. Reddy said that he would take the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The police registered an attempt to murder case and took up further investigation. Special teams were formed to verify the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the attack and the junctions surrounding it.

