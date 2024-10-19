GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP leader attacked with sticks, iron rods in Kadapa

Sivakonda Reddy was rushed to hospital with severe injuries, and was later declared out of danger

Published - October 19, 2024 07:37 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party’s city president of Kadapa, Sanapu Reddy Sivakonda Reddy, was attacked by unidentified persons with sticks and iron rods, resulting in severe injuries to him. The police said the incident took place at the Apsara Circle in the city early on Saturday (October 19, 2024) morning, when he was on his way home on a scooter. He was rushed to the Government Hospital here and was declared ‘out of danger’.

The urban police rushed to the spot and pressed the clues team into action. The motive behind the attack and the identities of the assailants were unknown.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a batch of youth had fled the scene on two-wheelers after indulging in the attack around 6.30 am. The locals rushed to the rescue of Mr. Reddy on hearing his cries for help.

Several leaders of the TDP, BJP, and the JSP rushed to the hospital and called on Mr Reddy.

TDP leaders called for a comprehensive investigation into the assault, expressing suspicions that it might be linked to individuals who opposed his political advancement.

Mr. Reddy said that he would take the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The police registered an attempt to murder case and took up further investigation. Special teams were formed to verify the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the attack and the junctions surrounding it.

Published - October 19, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.