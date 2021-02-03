TDP leader attacked in Vijayawada

Police ignored requests for protection, alleges Pattabhi Ram

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national official spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram was attacked by unidentified miscreants near his residence in the city on Tuesday. His car’s front and rear windshields were damaged in the attack.

Mr. Pattabhi Ram said that a mob of 15 persons attacked his vehicle with rods. They surrounded the car and attacked the driver while he was on his way to the party office, he alleged.

Stating that he had received threatening calls 10 days ago, he alleged that the police did not respond to his requests for protection. Recalling that his vehicle was damaged earlier too, he alleged that he was attacked for ‘uncovering’ scams by ruling party YSRCP leaders.

“I will not be cowed down by such attacks, and will continue to expose the corruption and failures of the government,” he said.

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other senior leaders rushed to his residence in a show of support.

“The attack reflects the lawlessness prevailing under the YSRCP regime. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is supporting the ruffians,” he alleged, adding the police should respond immediately and arrest the accused.