TDP leader Anam Venkataramana Reddy attacked in Nellore

June 04, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - NELLORE/KADAPA

Unidentified persons attacked Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh unit spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy in Nellore on June 4 (Sunday).

The TDP leader escaped with minor injuries as his alert followers came to his rescue. The assailants rode motorcycles and barged into the house of Mr. Venkataramana Reddy near the Road Transport Authority Office.

The assailants carried wooden logs and rained blows on Mr. Venkataramana Reddy and his supporters. However, they escaped, leaving their motorcycles behind, as a large number of TDP activists came rushing to protect their leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venkataramana Reddy, who lodged a police complaint later, alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was behind the attack as he ‘exposed‘ the omissions and commissions of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Naidu, Lokesh condemn attack

Meanwhile, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack. ‘‘ I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on our party leader Anam Venkataramana Reddy in Nellore today. Shame on @ysjagan for unleashing his rowdy elements yet again to stifle the voices that question him and his cronies. Very soon, people will put an end to all his anti-democratic ways,” Mr. Naidu tweeted.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh also condemned the attack and blamed the ‘factionist mentality’ of the ruling party.

“Why does the YSRCP government act vindictively when its corrupt practices and atrocities are questioned? Mr. Venkataramana Reddy is known for strongly airing his views. Hence, the ruling party leaders are getting unnerved,” said Mr. Lokesh on the sidelines of his Yuva Galam Padayatra in Mydukur constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.