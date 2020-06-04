Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader alleges threat from Akhila Priya

TDP leader A.V. Subba Reddy apprehended a threat to his life from former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargav Ram. He told media persons that Ms. Akhila Priya and her spouse hired contract killers for ₹50 lakh, but the Kadapa police foiled the bid.

He said a close follower of Ms. Akhila Priya gave money to the assailants and that it was part of a “political conspiracy.”

Mr. Subba Reddy demanded that Ms. Akhila Priya and Mr. Ram be arrested and insisted that he would not have survived had the police not sensed the danger and nabbed the suspects.

Ms. Akhila Priya and Mr. Subba Reddy have been arch-rivals and they committed themselves before the party president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the past to bury their hatchet but their assurances remained shor lived. Ms. Akhila Priya was not available for comment.

