TDP leader alleges involvement of YSRCP MLAs in land grabbing in Andhra Pradesh

July 09, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - NELLORE

Alleging that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs P. Anil Kumar Yadav and N. Prasanna Kumar Reddy are involved in land grabbing and other illegal activities, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh unit spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy has demanded that the ruling party legislators subject themselves to a detailed inquiry and come clean.

Addressing the media here on July 9 (Sunday), the TDP leader said it was unfortunate that when TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh released the documents related to various lands, layouts and property of the Nellore MLA (Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav), the latter went to the Venkateswara temple to take an oath.

‘‘By swearing before God, the MLA cannot prove his innocence. Place of worship should not be used to settle political scores,” said Mr. Venkataramana Reddy.

IPL betting

Showing some registration documents to ‘prove the involvement’ of the former Irrigation Minister in land deals, the TDP leader also accused Mr. Anil kumar Yadav of being involved in betting on IPL cricket matches.

“Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav and his uncle (Nellore Deputy Mayor) Roopkumar Yadav had made hundreds of crores of rupees from betting. The former Minister, after parting ways with his uncle, put the blame entirely on the latter at a recent party meeting. They were also involved in illegal gold mining in Peru and South Africa,” he alleged.

the TDP leader dared Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav to come clean on their family’s involvement in the ‘nefarious activities’. “I am perplexed as to why the State police have not taken action against the Nellore Deputy Mayor based on the revelations made by Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav,” asked Mr. Venkataramana Reddy.

The TDP leader alleged that Mr. Prasanna Kumar Reddy, the YSRCP MLA from Kovur, had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The contract for Muthivarthipalem causeway was bagged with ‘fake bank guarantee‘, he charged.