TDP leader alleges indiscriminate sand mining at Tungabhadra riverbed

August 29, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has accused the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders of resorting to indiscriminate sand mining from the Tungabhadra riverbed.

At a media conference here on August 29 (Tuesday), TDP leader D. Vishnuvardhan Reddy pointed to the G.O. banning sand mining in the area up to a distance of 10 km from the zero point of the barrage, which he said was followed only in breach.

“The rampant mining of sand from areas close to Sunkesula Barrage may cause water scarcity in Kurnool,” he said. The TDP leader had recently complained to the district Collector about the issue, based on which four tractors that were ready to transport sand from the riverbed were seized.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the district officials were under extreme pressure from the ruling party leaders to mine sand from every spot available. He dared the YSRCP leaders to prove his allegations wrong and come clean on the issue.

