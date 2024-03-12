TDP leader alleges false implication in attack case for ‘political gain’

March 12, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KADAPA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Kamalapuram constituency in-charge Putha Narasimha Reddy accused the local police officials of falsely implicating him in a case for ‘political gain’.

In a complaint filed to the Kadapa Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, Mr. Reddy cited ‘Crime No. 42 of 2024’ registered in the Kamalapuram police station about an attack which occurred on March 10. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Pasupula Venkata Siva Krishna Reddy, who sustained serious injuries in a violent clash, for which he accused the Putha family members of instigating a mob of 200 persons.

The attack happened when a local TDP leader Sainatha Sharma organised a meeting in Pedda Cheppali village, where Mr. Narasimha Reddy, his son P. Krishna Chaitanya Reddy, nephews P. Sai Narasimha Reddy and P. Lakshmi Reddy allegedly threatened the party activists not to attend the meeting.

Recalling the complaint, Mr. Narasimha Reddy said that neither he nor his family members were present in town when the said incident occurred, as alleged in the complaint.

Blaming MLA P. Ravindranath Reddy for ‘using undue influence’ to get a case booked under sections 307, 341 IPC r/w 34 IPC, he demanded an enquiry by police authorities to ascertain the facts.