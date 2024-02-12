TDP lays focus on Rajam and three ST constituencies in North Andhra region

February 12, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is focussing on the constituencies where it was defeated in the 2014 and 2019 general elections in North Andhra region, particularly in undivided Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Though the party formed the government in 2014, it faced defeat in Rajam, Palakonda, Kurupam, Saluru Assembly constituencies.

Considering the previous bitter experiences, the TDP is now keen to win Rajam constituency which is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) communities. The TDP is eager to show its strength during the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s public meeting scheduled to be held on February 15.

TDP in-charge for Rajam constituency Kondru Muralimohan is holding a series of meetings with the party leaders for the mobilisation of over 25,000 party activists and locals for the public meeting. “YSRCP MLA Kambala Jogulu could not develop the constituency in the last 10 years. He was removed from the in-charge post by the YSRCP, indicating his poor performance as a legislator. The ruling party cannot escape from its failure just by changing the candidate for the 2024 elections. People of Rajam are keen to vote for the TDP as they want development,” Mr. Muralimohan told the media here on February 12 (Monday).

“We are distributing pamphlets to people explaining the developmental activities to be undertaken in the constituency. It will make people understand our vision,” said Mr. Muralimohan who represented Rajam constituency between 2009 and 2014 after he won the elections on the Congress ticket.

Mr. Lokesh, who is touring the North Andhra at present, is promising development of the region. He says that optimum utilisation of irrigation resources and employment to tribal youth would improve the TDP’s vote bank in the tribal belt where the YSRCP registered a good performance in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu said that TDP would win hearts of the tribal, Scheduled Caste and other sections as people had lost hopes on the YSRCP government.