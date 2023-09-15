TDP launches website with ‘facts’ on Skill Development project

September 15, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday launched a website — apskilldevelopmenttruth.com — to tell the people about the facts on the Skill Development Corporation project which is now a hot topic in the Telugu States.

Launching the website, TDP Andhra Pradesh State president K. Atchannaidu said that the website contains all the details of the efforts made by the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the future of the youth. ‘‘One can easily understand how Mr. Naidu perfectly designed the project to take the youth to greater heights,’‘ he said adding that the details on the State government’s false propaganda were also available in detail on the website.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.