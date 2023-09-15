ADVERTISEMENT

TDP launches website with ‘facts’ on Skill Development project

September 15, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday launched a website — apskilldevelopmenttruth.com — to tell the people about the facts on the Skill Development Corporation project which is now a hot topic in the Telugu States.

Launching the website, TDP Andhra Pradesh State president K. Atchannaidu said that the website contains all the details of the efforts made by the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the future of the youth. ‘‘One can easily understand how Mr. Naidu perfectly designed the project to take the youth to greater heights,’‘ he said adding that the details on the State government’s false propaganda were also available in detail on the website.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US