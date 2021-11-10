TDP launches Statewide protests at petrol pumps

Vijayawada

10 November 2021 00:49 IST

Why is govt. not reducing VAT, ask leaders

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rank and file took to the streets to stage a protest against the steep rise in prices of petroleum products across the State on Tuesday.

The TDP activists held banners and placards and raised slogans, criticising the State Government for not reducing the petrol and diesel rates in Andhra Pradesh. The protesters kept sounding the horns of their two-wheelers to register their discontent over the high prices of fuel. The TDP leaders and workers, who staged a one-hour protest near petrol pumps, asserted that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not taking any steps like his counterparts in other States to provide relief to the public from the rising prices of essential commodities. They demanded that the Chief Minister take steps to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel without trying to mislead the public in the State, and added that the State government was collecting ₹5 to ₹7 per litre in excess on petrol and diesel when compared to other States.

In the city, the TDP leaders held protests at Dharna Chowk, Bhavanipuram and Benz Circle. Former Minister Kollu Ravindra, State general secretary Panchumarty Anuradha and former Mayor Gadde Anuradha took part. They asserted that their party would continue its agitation till the government gives up its adamant attitude on fuel prices.

At some places, the police took TDP leaders into preventive custody and prevented them from taking part in the protests. Several leaders were taken into custody in Kadapa district during the day. The TDP leaders took out novel protests by garlanding and breaking coconuts in front of petrol and diesel pumps. In Tirupati, former MLA Sugunamma led the TDP protest at the local petrol bunks.

Hour-long protests were held in Gannavaram, Eluru, Gudivada, Rajamahendravaram, Tenali, Ponnur and Guntur. MLA Gorantla Butchayya Chowdary, former MLAs Alapati Raja and Dhulipalla Narendra took part in protests in their respective places.

The TDP leaders demanded that the State government explain to the public why it was not willing to reduce VAT when even the Central government had reduced fuel prices.