TDP launches ‘Save Tirupati’ ahead of bypoll

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday launched a website ‘www.savetirupati.com’ ahead of the byelection to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

TDP national general secretary N. Kishore Kumar Reddy, Tirupati Assembly constituency in-charge M. Sugunamma, State general secretary Chintakayala Vijay, secretary Bathyala Changalrayudu, MLC Jagadishwar Rao and Telugu Yuvatha State president B. Sridhar Varma launched the website developed by the party’s IT wing. “The website is an interface where people may post the irregularities, atrocities, bullying acts and undemocratic methods being adopted by the YSRCP and other party cadres,” said Mr. Vijay.

A cellphone number (8099975975) was also launched on the occasion. People can extend their support to the TDP by giving a missed call. “The authoritarian regime of the YSRCP has been muzzling the dissenting voices. However, the common people can reach out to us through the website and mobile number,” Mr. Kishore Kumar Reddy said.

The ‘Save Tirupati’ call is not just about the bypoll, but a war cry to save the State from an ‘emergency-like situation’, remarked Ms. Sugunamma remarked, while referring to the spate of attacks on Dalits, women and minors in the recent past.