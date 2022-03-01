TDP launched campaign to defame Jagan, says Sajjala

‘Chandrababu Naidu is using Sunitha Reddy to divert probe into Vivekananda Reddy murder case’

Adviser to Andhra Pradesh Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has launched an ‘orchestrated campaign to defame Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’ and that the ‘latest allegations against the YSR family over the incidents following the death of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy is part of a bigger plot’.

Mr. Ramakirshna Reddy told the media here on Tuesday that the TDP had lost all credibility among the people of the State. “Sunitha Reddy, daughter of Vivekananda Reddy, has levelled some allegations. But by being silent, she is lending credence to reports appearing in a section of media. We are aghast at the way the remand reports of the CBI is being selectively leaked to some media houses,’’ said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister at the time of the murder and he had done nothing to speed up the investigation, he said.

“The CBI began investigation after the YSRCP came to power and now Mr. Naidu is using Ms. Sunita to divert the entire probe by offering an MLA ticket to her in the coming elections. Ms. Sunitha seems to have fallen in the trap and is levelling allegations without evidence,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

He further that vested interests were trying to derive political mileage by interfering in internal matters of the YSR family.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the CBl was trying to establish Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy as the accused without looking into the prime suspects or conducting a proper investigation. He appealed to the people not to believe politically motivated allegations.