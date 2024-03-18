ADVERTISEMENT

TDP Kovur Prashanthi Reddy clears differences with Polamreddy’s ahead of elections

March 18, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

TDP Kovur candidate Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy and her husband, Nellore Lok Sabha candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, are greeted by former MLA Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and his son, party in-charge P. Dinesh Reddy.

Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for Kovur Assembly constituency, overcame a major obstacle after the ice-breaking event held on Monday with party in-charge Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy.

Mr. Dinesh Reddy, son of former MLA Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, has been extensively campaigning in the constituency over the past few months, thus it came as a surprise when the party announced Ms. Prashanthi Reddy’s name for the Kovur constituency and her husband Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency.

Even as political observers found the development volatile, all differences were bridged smoothly when the Vemireddy couple made a courtesy call on the Polamreddy family on Monday. Although TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu assured to safeguard Mr. Dinesh Reddy’s political future, Ms. Prashanthi Reddy offered to consult with the Polamreddy family during the party’s campaign. Addressing the media after their meeting, she said that she had sought the cooperation of the constituency’s first family.

