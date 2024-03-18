GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP Kovur Prashanthi Reddy clears differences with Polamreddy’s ahead of elections

March 18, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
TDP Kovur candidate Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy and her husband, Nellore Lok Sabha candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, are greeted by former MLA Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and his son, party in-charge P. Dinesh Reddy.

TDP Kovur candidate Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy and her husband, Nellore Lok Sabha candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, are greeted by former MLA Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and his son, party in-charge P. Dinesh Reddy.

Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for Kovur Assembly constituency, overcame a major obstacle after the ice-breaking event held on Monday with party in-charge Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy.

Mr. Dinesh Reddy, son of former MLA Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, has been extensively campaigning in the constituency over the past few months, thus it came as a surprise when the party announced Ms. Prashanthi Reddy’s name for the Kovur constituency and her husband Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency.

Even as political observers found the development volatile, all differences were bridged smoothly when the Vemireddy couple made a courtesy call on the Polamreddy family on Monday. Although TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu assured to safeguard Mr. Dinesh Reddy’s political future, Ms. Prashanthi Reddy offered to consult with the Polamreddy family during the party’s campaign. Addressing the media after their meeting, she said that she had sought the cooperation of the constituency’s first family.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.