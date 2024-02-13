ADVERTISEMENT

TDP-JSP will ensure speedy progress of newly formed Parvatipuram-Manyam district: JSP leader Mohana Rao

February 13, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party’s senior leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao, on Tuesday, said that the real progress of Parvatipuram-Manyam district would be possible only with the formation of TDP-JSP government in the State. In a press release, he alleged that YSRCP government had created the Parvatipuram-Manyam district but could not take any steps for its development in the last one and half years.

“JSP president Pawan Kalyan has a clear vision about the issues of tribals and people living in remote areas. His vision would help for the establishment of agro-based industries in the district. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is currently visiting Parvatipuram-Manyam district has also requested to assure a road map and package for the development of the district in accordance with the suggestions and ideas of JSP,” said Mr. Mohana Rao

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US