TDP-JSP will ensure speedy progress of newly formed Parvatipuram-Manyam district: JSP leader Mohana Rao

February 13, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party’s senior leader Akkivarapu Mohana Rao, on Tuesday, said that the real progress of Parvatipuram-Manyam district would be possible only with the formation of TDP-JSP government in the State. In a press release, he alleged that YSRCP government had created the Parvatipuram-Manyam district but could not take any steps for its development in the last one and half years.

“JSP president Pawan Kalyan has a clear vision about the issues of tribals and people living in remote areas. His vision would help for the establishment of agro-based industries in the district. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is currently visiting Parvatipuram-Manyam district has also requested to assure a road map and package for the development of the district in accordance with the suggestions and ideas of JSP,” said Mr. Mohana Rao

