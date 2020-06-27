TDP, JSP trying to stir up caste politics, alleges Deputy CM

CHITTOOR

27 June 2020 23:52 IST

‘Jagan fulfilled 90% promises within one year of assuming office’

The TDP will soon fade into history and people of the State will never forgive its president N. Chandrababu Naidu for deliberately stirring up caste politics and opposing the welfare schemes of the YSRCP government, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy has said.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Narayana Swamy, who also holds the Excise portfolio, said Chief Minster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled 90% of the promises made in the party manifesto within one year of assuming office.

Knowing well that the TDP would soon be washed out, Mr. Naidu and his coterie, including Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, were picking holes in the Kapu Nestham scheme.

Advice to Pawan

The TDP and its secret partner had been opposing every scheme launched for the welfare of all sections of people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, Mr. Narayana Swamy said, and added that Mr. Pawan Kalyan should think twice before commenting against the welfare schemes. “The strength of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is that he never sought votes on the basis of caste like Mr. Naidu,” he observed.

Though Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made it clear to the Kapus that according them reservation was under the purview of the Central government and that the YSRCP would not rest till their demand was fulfilled, Mr. Naidu was trying to instigate the community, the Deputy Chief Minister alleged.

Claiming that the YSRCP government was winning acclaim for its fight against COVID-19 by conducting record number of tests and recovery rate, he said the TDP leaders were resorting to baseless criticism. “If the trend continues, the doomsday for the TDP is not far away,” he observed.