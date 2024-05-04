TDP-JSP spreading falsehood against Land Titling Act, says Jagan

May 04, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HINDUPUR (Sri Sathya Sai district)

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that it was Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu along with his men who prevented pensions from reaching the elderly beneficiaries.

“Seeing the elderly people cursing him (Naidu), he is conveniently pushing the blame on the YSR Congress Party government,” he said at an election meeting at Hindupur of Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday.

Terming the statements of the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party leaders against the AP Land Titling Act as “lies,” the Chief Minister said that the opposition parties were spreading falsehood against the Act. “Chandrababu Naidu should know about this Act, which when implemented will become a big reform,” he claimed.

“When it is implemented, there will be no land disputes. There is no need to go around the authorities. The Land Titling Act is a guarantee given by the government to give the farmers absolute rights over the land,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained. He said that to protect the lands, the Statewide survey should be completed. “The survey is being done for the farmers. We are updating the records by setting the boundaries and giving the right document to farmers,” he said.

Another false propaganda of the TDP-Jana Sena combine was that the physical documents would not be given to the landholders. “I appeal to the people not to believe this and get fooled,” he said.

