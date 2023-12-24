ADVERTISEMENT

TDP, JSP rub shoulders at party office launch in Tirupati

December 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Chandragiri constituency TDP in-charge Pulivarthi Nani opens the party office in Mogarala village of Pakala mandal of Tirupati district on Sunday.

A newfound camaraderie was witnessed between leaders and cadre of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) at the inaugural of the TDP party office in Mogarala village of Pakala mandal here on Sunday.

TDP Chandragiri constituency in-charge Pulivarthi Nani, also the party’s in-charge for Chittoor parliamentary constituency, declared open the party office in the strategically located Pakala mandal, which is at the tri-junction of Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya districts. Notably, Chandragiri is also the native Assembly segment of party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Nani said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government systematically destroyed the constitutional institutions by launching a parallel system. “The funds sanctioned to the gram panchayats were diverted towards his pet schemes and thus development in rural areas took a back seat,” he explained to the public. The TDP leaders said unemployment was high among rural youth, while farmers were on the verge of quitting agriculture, which he said had been ‘rendered unremunerative’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US