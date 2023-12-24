GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP, JSP rub shoulders at party office launch in Tirupati

December 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Chandragiri constituency TDP in-charge Pulivarthi Nani opens the party office in Mogarala village of Pakala mandal of Tirupati district on Sunday.

Chandragiri constituency TDP in-charge Pulivarthi Nani opens the party office in Mogarala village of Pakala mandal of Tirupati district on Sunday.

A newfound camaraderie was witnessed between leaders and cadre of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) at the inaugural of the TDP party office in Mogarala village of Pakala mandal here on Sunday.

TDP Chandragiri constituency in-charge Pulivarthi Nani, also the party’s in-charge for Chittoor parliamentary constituency, declared open the party office in the strategically located Pakala mandal, which is at the tri-junction of Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya districts. Notably, Chandragiri is also the native Assembly segment of party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Nani said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government systematically destroyed the constitutional institutions by launching a parallel system. “The funds sanctioned to the gram panchayats were diverted towards his pet schemes and thus development in rural areas took a back seat,” he explained to the public. The TDP leaders said unemployment was high among rural youth, while farmers were on the verge of quitting agriculture, which he said had been ‘rendered unremunerative’.

