TDP, JSP resorting to false propaganda on cases of missing women, says YSRCP Mahila wing

July 28, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Mahila wing came down heavily on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) for their alleged remarks on cases of missing women in the State, and claimed the two parties were resorting to false propaganda against the State government.

Addressing a press conference at the party office at Tadepalli near here on Friday, YSRCP Mahila wing State president Pothula Sunita said that 24,557 women went missing during 2019-21 in the State. Of this, 23,399 were traced, and the whereabouts of only 1,158 were not found. Going against these facts, the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh were reeling out false statistics that lakhs of women were missing from the State. They were misinterpreting the NCRB data to cause a sense of insecurity among people, she said.

Alleging that Mr. Naidu was trying to gain political mileage through the ‘false propaganda’, the MLC said many atrocities were committed against women during the TDP rule in the State. The call money sex racket, murder of Rishiteswari, and the attack on woman officer Vanajakshi were a few to mention. “Mr. Naidu never responded to the atrocities against women. He is adept at making use of women for his dirty politics, and even dragged his wife Bhuvaneswari into a row,’‘ she said.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan is a political tourist and leaves no stone unturned to portray the government in poor light. People will neither listen nor trust his words,” Ms. Sunitha said.

People knew that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would work for uplift of women. They would teach a befitting lesson if the TDP and JSP leaders did not watch their words, she added.

