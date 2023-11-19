HamberMenu
TDP, JSP protest against poor condition of roads

November 19, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - ONGOLE

Activists of the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) staged a demonstration on the pothole-riddled main road at Singarayakonda on Sunday in protest against the poor condition of roads in Prakasam district.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP MLA Dola Veeranjaenaya Swamy said that though the previous TDP government earmarked ₹32 crore for maintenance of roads in Kondepi Assembly constituency, the YSRCP government allegedly diverted the funds — resulting in potholed roads which inconvenienced the public, particularly pregnant women.

‘‘People of the State do not want the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government which remained indifferent to their plight. It is unfortunate that the government is preoccupied with foisting cases on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders while neglecting the pressing issues of the people,” he claimed.

The TDP and JSP will jointly come out with a manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections to provide relief to all the masses, if they were voted to power, he added.

