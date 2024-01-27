ADVERTISEMENT

TDP-JSP organises ‘Jayaho BC’ campaigns and bike rallies

January 27, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and TDP politburo member Nakka Ananda Babu participates in a bike rally as part of ‘Jayaho BC’ programme at Battiprolu in Bapatla district on Saturday.

Stating that the Backward Classes (BCs) are the backbone of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), former Minister and the party politburo member Nakka Ananda Babu said they have been organising ‘Jayaho BC’ campaigns across the State.

Participating in a Jayaho BC programme and bike rally held at Battiprolu in Vemuru Assembly Constituency of Bapatla district, on Saturday, he said that the party has been organising such meetings across the State from January 4 to highlight the injustice faced by the BCs. Both TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders and cadre participated in the programme.

Mr. Ananda Babu added that the leaders have been educating the BCs on the dedicated welfare schemes implemented for them during the TDP rule. He claimed that the socio-political and economic development of the BCs would be possible in the State only if the TDP regains power.

