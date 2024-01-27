GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP-JSP organises ‘Jayaho BC’ campaigns and bike rallies

January 27, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister and TDP politburo member Nakka Ananda Babu participates in a bike rally as part of ‘Jayaho BC’ programme at Battiprolu in Bapatla district on Saturday.

Former Minister and TDP politburo member Nakka Ananda Babu participates in a bike rally as part of ‘Jayaho BC’ programme at Battiprolu in Bapatla district on Saturday.

Stating that the Backward Classes (BCs) are the backbone of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), former Minister and the party politburo member Nakka Ananda Babu said they have been organising ‘Jayaho BC’ campaigns across the State.

Participating in a Jayaho BC programme and bike rally held at Battiprolu in Vemuru Assembly Constituency of Bapatla district, on Saturday, he said that the party has been organising such meetings across the State from January 4 to highlight the injustice faced by the BCs. Both TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders and cadre participated in the programme.

Mr. Ananda Babu added that the leaders have been educating the BCs on the dedicated welfare schemes implemented for them during the TDP rule. He claimed that the socio-political and economic development of the BCs would be possible in the State only if the TDP regains power.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.