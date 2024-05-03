TDP-JSP manifesto reflects people’s aspirations, says Pattabhiram

May 03, 2024 03:54 am | Updated 03:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national spokesperson K. Pattabhiram has asserted that the joint manifesto of the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) reflects the aspirations of the masses,

“The manifesto was drafted on the basis of the problems brought to the notice of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, national general secretary N. Lokesh and JSP president Pawan Kalyan during their public meetings and more than 1.30 lakh representations received through WhatsApp,” Mr. Pattabhiram told media at the party office near Mangalagiri on May 2 (Thursday), adding that Mr. Naidu was committed to implementation of the promises and that the alliance with the BJP would stand him in good stead.

The alliance knows how to implement the manifesto, he said.

Mr. Pattabhiram said that Mr. Naidu’s concept of skill census was indicative of the need and importance of mapping the skills in enriching the human capital, and insisted that it would play a key role in wealth creation.

The TDP-BJP-JSP alliance would lay emphasis on attracting investments which remained on paper during the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) tenure, adding that corruption had drained the exchequer. The Praja Galam manifesto would be implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said people could be assured of ‘Modi guarantee’ and ‘Babu surety’ which would be complemented by ‘Pawan’s popularity’. “Scared by it, the YSRCP is spreading false propaganda about the joint manifesto that has the full support of the BJP,” he said.

He observed that the YSRCP did not deserve to be given a second chance as it failed on all fronts, rather, it took the State backward by its meaningless policies.

JSP general secretary T. Siva Sankar said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim to have implemented a slew of welfare schemes was a “farce” and that the TDP-JSP manifesto gave due priority to all sectors that were crucial to putting the State back on track.