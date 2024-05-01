ADVERTISEMENT

TDP-JSP manifesto failed to cut ice with people, says YSRCP Proddatur MLA

May 01, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KADAPA

The BJP chose to keep away from the joint manifesto as it is apprehensive of the feasibility of its implementation, says Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy

A.D. Rangarajan

YSRCP MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy during his election campaign recently in Proddatur constituency of Kadapa district. | Photo Credit: File photo

Two-time MLA of Proddatur Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy has described the joint election manifesto of the TDP and the JSP as a ‘soothing lie’ in sharp contrast to the YSR that of the YSRCP, which he said symbolises ‘stark truthfulness’.

“The joint manifesto of the TDP and JSP has failed to cut ice with the voters who have not only seen credibility in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s five-year tenure but also believe in his honesty in delivering on the promises,” Mr. Sivaprasad Reddy told the media at his office here on May 1 (Wednesday).

The MLA, who is eyeing a hat-trick this election, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the alliance partner of TDP and JSP, had “overtly kept itself away” from the joint manifesto for its leaders were apprehensive of the feasibility of its implementation.

Interacting with the voters in a residential colony, he sought to know if they would support the YSRCP government which introduced a slew of welfare schemes or fall for the ‘absurd and unrealistic’ assurances heaped by the TDP.

Accusing the TDP of deliberately spreading misinformation against the YSRCP government, Mr. Sivaprasad Reddy said the voters would teach the TDP a lesson in the elections.

