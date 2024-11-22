TDP, JSP leaders rewarded with key nominated posts in Vizianagaram district

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) rewarded several important leaders with nominated posts on Tuesday, owing to their relentless work for the development of both parties when they were in the Opposition.

JSP leader Midatana Ravikumar, TDP senior leaders Gottapu Venkata Naidu (Parvatipuram), Kolli Appalanaidu (Bobbili) and others were elevated as directors of the Koppula Velama Corporation.

TDP senior leader and chairman of Praja Sanghala Ikya Vedika president Akkivarapu Mohana Rao felicitated Mr. Venkata Naidu, Mr. Ravikumar and others in Vizianagaram, after which they were given a rousing reception. Mr. Rao said that high commands of both parties would always recognise the leaders who played key role in winning all Assembly seats in the combined Vizianagaram district.

Responding to the plea of local Velama leaders, Mr. Ravikumar promised that he would request the party high command and government for granting OBC status to the community so that the youth get the reservation facility at national level.

