TDP, JSP leaders pay rich tributes to Potti Sriramulu on A.P. Formation Day

November 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) paid rich tributes to Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on November 1 (Wednesday). 

Addressing a programme at the TDP office near Mangalagiri, party MLC P. Ashok Babu said that several great leaders such as Potti Sriramulu had dedicated their lives to the cause of creation of a separate State (Andhra Pradesh) on linguistic basis. 

He called for a concerted effort for the development of the State. 

MLA A. Satya Prasad and Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, TDP commercial wing leader Doondi Rakesh and Eluru Parliamentary constituency in-charge Ganni Veeranjaneyulu and others also paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu. 

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar garlanded a statue of Potti Sriramulu on the Bose Road at Tenali. 

“Sriramulu had laid down his life for the formation of Andhra Pradesh. However, the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government had ruined the State through its divisive rule,” he said. 

JSP leaders B. Ravi Kanth, Ismail Baig, P. Murali Krishna and Rashtra Arya Vaishya Mahasabha general secretary S. Pratap and others were also present.

