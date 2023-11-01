HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP, JSP leaders pay rich tributes to Potti Sriramulu on A.P. Formation Day

November 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) paid rich tributes to Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day on November 1 (Wednesday). 

Addressing a programme at the TDP office near Mangalagiri, party MLC P. Ashok Babu said that several great leaders such as Potti Sriramulu had dedicated their lives to the cause of creation of a separate State (Andhra Pradesh) on linguistic basis. 

He called for a concerted effort for the development of the State. 

MLA A. Satya Prasad and Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, TDP commercial wing leader Doondi Rakesh and Eluru Parliamentary constituency in-charge Ganni Veeranjaneyulu and others also paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu. 

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar garlanded a statue of Potti Sriramulu on the Bose Road at Tenali. 

“Sriramulu had laid down his life for the formation of Andhra Pradesh. However, the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government had ruined the State through its divisive rule,” he said. 

JSP leaders B. Ravi Kanth, Ismail Baig, P. Murali Krishna and Rashtra Arya Vaishya Mahasabha general secretary S. Pratap and others were also present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.