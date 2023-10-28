TDP-JSP district-level coordination meetings to be organised in Andhra Pradesh from October 29

October 28, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The stage is set for three-day district-level coordination meetings of the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance to begin on October 29.

The objective is to chalk out an action plan in the districts on the basis of local issues to counter the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the ensuing general elections.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and JSP president Pawan Kalyan had decided in the first joint action committee meeting organised in Rajamahendravaram on October 23 to hold the meetings in the combined 13 districts to enable the two parties to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the 2024 elections, and release a common mini manifesto on November 1.

In a press release on Saturday, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said the meetings would discuss problems faced by the people in the villages, the prevailing drought situation, price rise, unemployment, liquor business done by the government and a host of other issues, and come up with action plan that would be consolidated at the State- level in the due course.

Consultation places

The meetings would be organised in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Prakasam and Anantapur districts on October 29, West Godavari, Krishna, Kadapa and Chittoor districts on October 30, and Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore and Kurnool on October 31.

Mr. Atchannaidu listed the names of coordinators of the TDP and JSP who would be steering the district-level meetings. They are: Srikakulam: Vangalapudi Anitha (TDP) and B. Naicker (JSP); Vizianagaram: Buddha Venkanna (TDP) and Kona Tata Rao (JSP); East Godavari: Kollu Ravindra (TDP) and T. Siva Sankar (JSP); Prakasam: Devineni Umamaheswara Rao (TDP) and B. Srinivas Yadav (JSP); and Anantapur: N.Md. Farooq (TDP) and Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao (JSP).

West Godavari: Nakka Ananda Babu (TDP) and P. Yasaswi (JSP); Krishna: Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy (TDP) and Chegondi Surya Prakash (JSP); Kadapa: Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy (TDP) and Ayoob Kamal (JSP); and Chittoor: Beeda Ravi Chandra Yadav (TDP) and Bolisetti Satyanarayana (JSP).

Visakhapatnam: Nimmala Rama Naidu (TDP) and Padala Aruna (JSP); Guntur: M.A. Shareef (TDP) and Muttha Sasidhar (JSP); Nellore: N. Amarnath Reddy (TDP) and Pithani Balakrishna (JSP); and Kurnool: Kalava Srinivasulu (TDP) and P. Vijay Kumar (JSP).

