ADVERTISEMENT

TDP-JSP combine will put the State back on track if voted to power, says Naidu

January 11, 2024 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - TUNI

Stating that Amaravati would remain the capital of Andhra Pradesh if the TDP is voted to power, Mr. Naidu said, “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has wasted five years and failed to develop the capital.”

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting, at Tuni on Wednesday.

TUNI

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the upcoming general elections in Andhra Pradesh will be fought between the “egoistic Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy” on the one side and the five-crore people of the State on the other.

Addressing the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Tuni in Kakinada district on January 10, Mr. Naidu appealed to the youth to visit every household in the next 90 days and explain to the people about the need to defeat Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSRCP at the hustings.

Stating that Amaravati would remain the capital of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Naidu said, “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has wasted five years and failed to develop the capital.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the rejig in the YSRCP, Mr. Naidu said, “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is changing the MLAs and blaming them for the party’s likely defeat in the elections. Most of those being changed belong to the Scheduled Castes. Is this social justice?”

“If people bless the TDP-Jana Sena combine in the elections, we will create wealth and bring the State back on road to prosperity,” he said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ignored the welfare of the Backward Classes too. The TDP-JSP combine is committed to implementing the BC Sub Plan in letter and spirit,” he said. TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu was among others present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US