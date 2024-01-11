TDP-JSP combine will put the State back on track if voted to power, says Naidu

January 11, 2024 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - TUNI

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the upcoming general elections in Andhra Pradesh will be fought between the “egoistic Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy” on the one side and the five-crore people of the State on the other.

Addressing the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Tuni in Kakinada district on January 10, Mr. Naidu appealed to the youth to visit every household in the next 90 days and explain to the people about the need to defeat Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSRCP at the hustings.

Stating that Amaravati would remain the capital of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Naidu said, “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has wasted five years and failed to develop the capital.”

Referring to the rejig in the YSRCP, Mr. Naidu said, “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is changing the MLAs and blaming them for the party’s likely defeat in the elections. Most of those being changed belong to the Scheduled Castes. Is this social justice?”

“If people bless the TDP-Jana Sena combine in the elections, we will create wealth and bring the State back on road to prosperity,” he said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ignored the welfare of the Backward Classes too. The TDP-JSP combine is committed to implementing the BC Sub Plan in letter and spirit,” he said. TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu was among others present.

