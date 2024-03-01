ADVERTISEMENT

TDP-JSP combine will not continue reforms initiated by YSRCP if voted to power, says A.P. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

March 01, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Vijayawada

Chief Minister releases an amount of ₹708.68 crore towards fee reimbursement under the Vidya Deevena scheme for the quarter October-December, 2023

G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing the financial assistance under the Vidya Deevena scheme, at Pamarru in Krishna district on Friday.

The Andhra Pradesh government on March 1 (Friday) released an amount of ₹708.68 crore towards fee reimbursement under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme for the quarter October-December, 2023.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released the amount that would benefit 9,44,666 students at a programme organised at Pamarru in Krishna district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan for “deriding the YSRCP government’s schemes and programmes” during their recent joint public meeting at Tadepalligudem.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Naidu and his foster son (Mr. Pawan Kalyan), and their friendly media have declared a war on the reforms initiated by the YSRCP government in the education sector,” the Chief Minister said.

He alleged that reforms initiated by the government would not continue if the TDP-JSP combine was voted to power. The government had spent ₹72,919 crore on educational reforms benefitting lakhs of students, he said.

The government was making huge investments in the education sector as education alone could eradicate poverty, he said.

“The results of the reforms are tangible with our school students representing the country in the U.N. fora. It’s not just right to education, but right to quality education too is the need of the hour,” he observed.

“The government wants every child from the poor family to reach the zenith and become CEOs of big companies, doctors, engineers, and civil servants. But Mr. Naidu and his supporters are deriding the government’s initiatives. They send their children to English medium schools, but don’t want poor children to go to such schools,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged.

“The class war of the feudal forces is evident in the education sector as well. People should realise that all welfare programmes and reforms will be stopped if Mr. Naidu is at the helm,” he alleged.

MLA K. Anil Kumar, District Collector Raja Babu and senior officials were present.

