TDP-JSP combine will do a great job in 2024 elections, says Lokesh

December 12, 2023 03:46 am | Updated 03:46 am IST - TUNI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that the TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance would do a great job in the forthcoming Assembly elections, and asserted that the combine would fulfil its purpose of saving the State from the rule of YSRCP.

Mr. Lokesh on Monday crossed the 3,000-km mark in his Yuva Galam padayatra in Tuni Assembly segment in Kakinada district. He was joined by his wife Nara Brahmani and son Devansh in the padayatra on Monday.

Mr. Lokesh laid a pillar to commemorate the milestone at Thetagunta panchayat, and said he would reopen NTR canteens to offer food to the poor at affordable prices. He has been taking up one cause to mark the completion of every 1,000 km of his padayatra.

Kapus’ upliftment

In S. Annavaram village, Mr. Lokesh interacted with the Kapu community leaders. “The TDP has always encouraged Kapus for their political and financial uplift. Many Kapu leaders were given top priority in the power-sharing during the TDP rule,” he said.

“The TDP has given 5% reservation to Kapus without affecting the reservation quota of the Backward Classes,” he added.

Mr. Lokesh further reminded that Kapu students were given scholarships of ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh under Videshividhya scheme, which was discontinued by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The scheme will be revived if TDP is voted to power in 2024, he said.

Revival of APSSDC

Mr. Lokesh alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had weakened the AP Skill Development Corporation and said TDP would give a new lease of life to the corporation.

Responding to the grievances of the Registered Medical Practitioners, Mr. Lokesh said: “A special medical board would be set up to utilise the services of the RMPs as Community Health Providers if the TDP comes to power”.

