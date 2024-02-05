ADVERTISEMENT

TDP-JSP combine should win all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, says Naidu

February 05, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jagan Mohan Reddy has destroyed Amaravati and the YSRCP leaders have minted money through illegal businesses, alleges the TDP national president

V Raghavendra
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Chintalapudi in Eluru District on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance must win all the 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, including Pulivendula, the home turf of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Chintalapudi in Eluru district on February 5 (Monday), Mr. Naidu said that unlike the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the TDP-JSP combine was capable of and committed to discharging their mandate. 

There was no social justice within the YSRCP as MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Castes faced a lot of discrimination, and highlighted the misdeeds of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, said Mr. Naidu and harped on how Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy “destroyed Amaravati and YSRCP leaders minted money through illegal businesses”.

He said that the Polavaram project would have been a boon for the State and that 72% of it was constructed during the TDP rule, whereas the YSRCP government ignored it completely, and demanded that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should let the people know the status of the diaphragm wall and cofferdam. 

With the cooperation of the Central government, the TDP-JSP government would complete the project along with the Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme, he said.

Mr. Naidu criticised YSRCP MP P.V. Midhun Reddy, son of Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, for “dictating the terms” in Godavari districts, which he argued was not in alignment with the principles of social justice. 

He promised to give subsidies to oil palm farmers and provide electricity to the aquaculture farmers at ₹1.50 per unit, and to take necessary steps to revive the farm sector if the TDP was voted to power.

