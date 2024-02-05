GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP-JSP combine should win all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, says Naidu

Jagan Mohan Reddy has destroyed Amaravati and the YSRCP leaders have minted money through illegal businesses, alleges the TDP national president

February 05, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Chintalapudi in Eluru District on Monday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Chintalapudi in Eluru District on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance must win all the 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, including Pulivendula, the home turf of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Chintalapudi in Eluru district on February 5 (Monday), Mr. Naidu said that unlike the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the TDP-JSP combine was capable of and committed to discharging their mandate. 

There was no social justice within the YSRCP as MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Castes faced a lot of discrimination, and highlighted the misdeeds of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, said Mr. Naidu and harped on how Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy “destroyed Amaravati and YSRCP leaders minted money through illegal businesses”.

He said that the Polavaram project would have been a boon for the State and that 72% of it was constructed during the TDP rule, whereas the YSRCP government ignored it completely, and demanded that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should let the people know the status of the diaphragm wall and cofferdam. 

With the cooperation of the Central government, the TDP-JSP government would complete the project along with the Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme, he said.

Mr. Naidu criticised YSRCP MP P.V. Midhun Reddy, son of Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, for “dictating the terms” in Godavari districts, which he argued was not in alignment with the principles of social justice. 

He promised to give subsidies to oil palm farmers and provide electricity to the aquaculture farmers at ₹1.50 per unit, and to take necessary steps to revive the farm sector if the TDP was voted to power.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.