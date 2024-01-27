TDP-JSP combine is set to win ‘Kurukshetra yuddham’ in A.P., says Chandrababu Naidu

January 27, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PILER (Annamayya District)

The TDP-JSP combine is all set to win the “Kurukshetra dharma yuddham” in Andhra Pradesh, says TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the party’s ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at the APIIC Park zone here on January 27, Mr. Naidu exhorted the people of the State to join the fight against the YSRCP government.

Making light of the ‘Siddham’ public meeting organised by the ruling party at Tagarapuvalasa near Visakhapatnam, Mr. Naidu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier given a slogan, ‘Why not 175?’

“But now, he is finding it difficult to find candidates to contest the elections as YSRCP leaders are running away from him,” Mr. Naidu said.

“Why not Pulivendula is my slogan now,” Mr. Naidu said, and lambasted the government for “neglecting the development of the State in the last five years.” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to attract a single industry to the State, nor did he succeed in completing a single project, the TDP supremo said.

Government employees, farmers, and youth were ready to defeat the ruling YSRCP in the ensuing elections, Mr. Naidu asserted.

‘Traitor of Rayalaseema’

Terming Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as “Rayalaseema drohi” (traitor of Rayalaseema region), Mr. Naidu said it had been two years since the Annamayya dam at Rajampet was damaged due to flash floods, but the YSRCP government was yet to provide succour to the next of kin of the 40 people killed in the incident.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had promised to implement prohibition in phases before elections, started selling cheap liquor allegedly made of hazardous chemicals after coming to power, which led to the death of 30,000 people and severely impacted the health of 35 lakh people across the State in the last five year, Mr. Naidu alleged.

The TDP chief further said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s social justice slogan was a farce as the Backward Classes, Dalits and minorities were given a raw deal in the State.

Dig at Peddireddi

Levelling serious allegations against Minister for Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, the TDP chief said, “The Minister, along with his son and Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy and brother and Tamballapalle legislator Dwarakanatha Reddy, has looted the State by resorting to smuggling of sand, illegal mining, and land-grabbing.”

Mr. Naidu appealed to the people to defeat the three leaders at the hustings and ensure that they lose even their deposits.

Referring to the Angallu violence, Mr. Naidu said the government had arrested 600 TDP cadres in the case.

Predicting the defeat of Mr. Ramachandra Reddy at Punganur, Mr. Naidu wondered why Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not drop him drop like he did in the case of other MLAs.

New district promised

Stating that he was committed to creating Madanapalle district, Mr. Naidu said that the TDP-JSP alliance government would promote horticulture crops in the Rayalaseema region by setting up cold storage facilities and expediting works on irrigation projects.

Earlier, the police had a tough time controlling the crowd at the meeting venue. Thousands of people from all over Madanapalle division thronged the venue, forcing Mr. Naidu’s NSG team to take additional measures.

Piler TDP in-charge Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy and leaders from Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor districts were present.