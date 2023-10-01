TDP-JSP combine is poised to win ensuing elections in Andhra Pradesh, asserts Pawan Kalyan

October 01, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has exuded confidence that the TDP-JSP combine will come to power in the ensuing general elections, while reiterating that getting rid of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is essential for Andhra Pradesh to achieve the desired progress.

Addressing a public meeting at Avanigadda as part of his Varahi Yatra on October 1 (Sunday), Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he had issue-based differences with TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, particularly with regard to the feasibility of a greenfield capital city and the need to secure Special Category Status (SCS).

“The coalition government that is poised to be formed in 2024 may have differences of opinion again, but it will be on how best to deliver its commitments to the people,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

“Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is apparently under the wrong impression that he can stamp out the opposition parties by having their leaders arrested, like in the case of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu in a non-existent scam.”Pawan KalyanJana Sena Party president

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s involvement in major scandals had been proved, for which he would eventually pay the price, and that he (Mr. Kalyan) would be undeterred by the prospect of his implication in false cases.

The Chief Minister was apparently under the wrong impression that he could stamp out the opposition parties by having their leaders arrested, like in the case of Mr. Naidu in a “non-existent scam.”

‘State’s future a priority’

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he would not be forced to take to the streets had Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy been an efficient leader, and insisted that he was more concerned about the future of the State, especially the youth who were in dire straits due to lack of jobs and the government’s failure to attract industries to set up their units in the State.

The JSP chief maintained that he had stressed the need to keep the anti-YSRCP vote intact to protect the larger interests of the State, and said it would take at least a decade to put the State back on the rails after the YSRCP’s imminent exit.

“Andhra Pradesh has seen enough of misgovernance under Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. If people are to free themselves from his rule, they should vote for the TDP-JSP alliance,” he added.

