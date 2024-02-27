TDP-JSP combine accuses YSRCP leaders of resorting to land grab in Tirupati

February 27, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Telugu Desam Party-Jana Sena Party (JSP) combine has accused the leaders of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of grabbing land on the pretext of developing Tirupati.

TDP leader Vooka Vijayakumar and JSP Tirupati constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal on February 27 (Tuesday) met a woman undergoing treatment at SV Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital after she was attacked allegedly in connection with a land grab incident in Upadhyaya Nagar.

Addressing the media later, they alleged that the woman, Sujathamma, was assaulted by some unidentified persons at the instance of land grabbers owing allegiance to the YSRCP.

“The YSRCP leaders are eyeing the precious DKT lands (government wasteland assigned to the landless poor for cultivation purposes only) or plots belonging to NRIs,” said Vijayakumar, adding that the TDP-JSP combine, if voted to power, would take strigent action against such malpractice.

Meanwhile, Gutta Nagaraj Rayal, member of the Bhoo Hakkula Parirakshana All-party Committee, said the panel was formed to protect land from encroachment by force or fraud. He appealed to the land grab victims to reach out to the committee for redressal of their grievances.

