TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is a turning point in Andhra Pradesh’s history, says Lokesh

The alliance is unethical, says Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu; all the three alliance partners are opportunists, says PCC chief Y.S. Sharmila

March 09, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
The alliance has been forged to bring the State back on growth track, says Nara Lokesh.

The alliance has been forged to bring the State back on growth track, says Nara Lokesh. | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh said on ‘X’ that the TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP joined forces to bring Andhra Pradesh back on the growth track.

‘’This is a significant moment for our State, which has suffered and lived through its darkest phase in history over the last five years. History will record this alliance as a turning point, a necessity that positively transformed the State and the lives of the people of A.P.,” Mr. Lokesh observed.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu called the alliance as “unethical and opportunistic,” while pointing out that it was allegedly at the behest of the TDP stones were pelted at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s vehicle in Tirupati in 2018 and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had slammed the Centre for giving Andhra Pradesh “stale laddoos.”

Speaking to media persons at Sattenapalli in Guntur district on Saturday, Mr. Rambabu said people would not believe the TDP and JSP’s claim that it was in public interest they forged the alliance, having decided to make Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister again.

He insisted that TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan pleaded with Mr. Shah to let them join the NDA to reach their “selfish goals,” but they were presenting a different picture to the masses with the hope to win the elections.

A.P. Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila said Mr. Naidu should explain the reasons for joining hands with the BJP, with which his party was in alliance in 2014, and tell what they had achieved then, and observed that all of them (TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party) were opportunists.

