TDP, JSP and supporters filed 18 cases in High Court opposing housing for the poor in Amaravati: Jagan Mohan Reddy

July 24, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - GUNTUR

Calling it a struggle between neo-capitalists and the poor, Mr. Reddy said the commencement of the construction of housing plots in the R-5 Zone was a historic win for the pro-poor government

The Hindu Bureau,Sambasiva Rao M.

Grounding work under way R-5 zone of Amaravati on Friday, where housing plots are being developed for distribution among the poor. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri / The Hindu

The Telugu Desam Party, the Jana Sena and some of their supporting organisations and associations had filed 18 cases in the High Court opposing the construction of houses in Amaravati’s R-5 Zone, alleged the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, July 24.

In Venkatapalem village to launch the construction of 50,000 houses, Mr. Reddy said Amaravati had become the people’s capital, home to diverse sections of people including the poor.

Stating that the government had put in a lot of effort to get permission from the courts to give the house sites to poor beneficiaries at Amaravati, Mr. Reddy termed it a struggle between neo-capitalists and the poor. Further, the Chief Minister alleged that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his supporters were opposed to the sanctioning of the houses on the sites distributed to the poor.

The Opposition parties, he said, had also approached ministers and secretaries in the Union government to stop the construction of the houses in capital city. He hoped that the judgement in the court would rulein favour of the State’s government’s stance on the housing scheme.

He said that commencement of the construction of the houses in the capital city was a historic win for the government of the poor against the neo-capitalists.

Mr. Reddy also observed that the Opposition parties had opposed the English medium in school education, and made mention of the State government’s efforts towards ensuring proper distribution of welfare scheme proceeds through Direct Benefit Transfer.

