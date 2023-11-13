HamberMenu
TDP-JSP alliance releases 11-point ‘mini manifesto’ for 2024 elections

If voted to power, we will strengthen existing schemes and consider restoring those which had been scrapped by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, says former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

November 13, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Members of the TDP and JSP attending a joint manifesto committee meeting at the TDP State office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) have come up with a draft mini manifesto consisting of 11 points at the first meeting of their six-member joint manifesto committee held at the TDP State office on Monday.

The mini manifesto is a combination of the TDP’s ‘super-six schemes’ announced at its annual Mahanadu-2023 conclave, and five points suggested by the JSP on the basis of feedback received by party chief Pawan Kalyan in the course of his public interactions over the last four-and-a-half years.

The committee comprised former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, MLC P. Ashok Babu and national spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram from the TDP and retired IAS officer D. Varaprasad, Mutta Sasidhar and Prof. K. Sarath Kumar from the JSP.

Briefing the media on the deliberations, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said it was a preliminary meeting where the two parties discussed on ways to turn Andhra Pradesh into a “progressive State devoid of socio-economic inequalities and one that offers employment opportunities which the youth had been longing for”. 

The mini manifesto contains plans for the welfare and empowerment of women (Mahasakthi), creating jobs for the youth, giving a subsidy of ₹10 lakh on the cost of projects undertaken by MSMEs and start-up companies (Sowbhagya Padham), measures for solving the issues faced by farmers (Annadaata), supplying drinking water to every household, uplifting and protecting the Backward Classes, achieving inclusive economic growth (Sampanna Andhra Pradesh), alleviating poverty, developing Amaravati as the capital city, supplying free sand, and measures to ensure labour welfare.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said a broad discussion was had on issues faced by the State, and added that more items would be incorporated in the mini manifesto after wider consultations with all stakeholders to make it a comprehensive document. It would then be submitted to the TDP-JSP joint action committee for final approval.

The TDP-JSP government would strengthen some of the existing schemes and consider restoring those which had been scrapped by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he said.

