TDP-JSP alliance: JAC will soon be formed to decide political action plan, says Lokesh

September 14, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on September 14 (Thursday) said that a Joint Action Committee (JAC) would be constituted with the leaders of both TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP), to chalk out an action plan to fight the political battle against the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media at his temporary camp office here, Mr. Lokesh said that the “TDP-JSP alliance is to save the people of Andhra Pradesh from the atrocities being committed against them and the political parties by the YSRCP government.”

“Our alliance will guarantee harmony in the State. Everybody is a victim of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our cadres have already given their consent to work together with the JSP. Prior to his arrest, party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had broached the issue with the cadres, and they accepted it,” said Mr. Lokesh.

Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan discussed the immediate need to fight together, along with the BJP, against the YSRCP during the ‘mulaqat’ in prison, said Mr. Lokesh.

Mr. Naidu’s brother-in-law and TDP Hindupr MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, who was present, said, “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy resorted to arresting the TDP supremo as he could not digest the success of Mr. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam and Mr. Naidu’s ‘Bhavishyathu Ki Guarantee’ programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.