TDP-JSP alliance: I had to differ with Naidu only on SCS issue, says JSP president Pawan Kalyan

September 14, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Several places in Hyderabad now stand testimony to TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, and it is painful to see the treatment being meted out to such a leader in prison, says Pawan Kalyan

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan addressing the media outside the central prison in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. TDP leaders N. Lokesh and Nandamuri Balakrishna are seen.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on September 14 (Thursday) said he had to differ with former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and walk out of the alliance only on the Special Category Status (SCS) issue.

Addressing the media outside the Rajahmundry Central Prison, after calling on Mr. Naidu during ‘mulaqat’, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “I have told Mr. Naidu that I had to differ with him for accepting the special package in lieu of the SCS, but has never doubted his personality or integrity.”

During his 45-minute interaction with Mr. Naidu in the prison, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “I have informed Mr. Naidu of my decision to go with the TDP in the next Assembly elections.”

“I have never underestimated Mr. Naidu’s calibre and experience. Many could not understand when Mr. Naidu had unveiled his Vision-2020 document. But now, places such as Madhapur in Hyderabad stand testimony to Mr. Naidu vision,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, and added that “it is painful to see the treatment being meted out to such a leader in prison.”

“I have also enquired about the health of Mr. Naidu. I have also spoken to the prison officials about the facilities being provided to Mr. Naidu,” he said.

Mr. Naidu’s son and party national general secretary N. Lokesh and brother-in-law and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna were present.

